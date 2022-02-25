UEFA champions league final venue shifted from Russia to Paris amid crisis

Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has confirmed that May’s Champions League final has been moved from St Petersburg in Russia to Paris, France, in response to Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine.

The British government led calls for the final to be taken out of Russia on Tuesday to punish its deepening intervention in Ukraine, prompting UEFA to say it would reconsider hosting rights.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson highlighted concerns about the showpiece men's game being played in St. Petersburg on May 28 as he urged Russian President Vladimir Putin not to conduct a full invasion of Ukraine.

UEFA has been keeping Ukrainian and Russian teams separated in draws to prevent them from playing each other since Moscow annexed the Crimea peninsula of Ukraine and backed separatist insurgents in eastern Ukraine.

Russia's state gas company, Gazprom, has been a sponsor of the Champions League since 2012 — the same year Ukraine co-hosted the European Championship with Russia. But the company's logos were removed from a UEFA-branded “Champions Festival” on Kyiv's main street when the Ukrainian capital staged the 2018 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Russia is already serving a punishment from the World Anti-Doping Agency for state-sponsored cheating that prevents it from hosting international sports events through December. But UEFA was not bound by the ruling as a European governing body which meant St. Petersburg has already hosted four games at the European Championship last year.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 03:24 PM IST