UEFA Champions League final could be shifted out of Russia

UEFA could be forced to switch this season's Champions League Final which is due to take place in St Petersburg on May 29.

But serious doubts about it taking place at the Gazprom Arena have emerged at UEFA, due to the Ukrainian crisis that could see Russia invade their neighbouring country.

If this happens European football's governing body would have no choice but to abandon the original plan and come up with an alternative venue.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 02:56 PM IST