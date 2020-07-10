UEFA Champions League: Check out the quarter-finals draw for Real Madrid, Barcelona and others

This year's UEFA Champions League is set to resume from August 7 after a COVID-19 hiatus that brought the entire sporting world to a standstill.

While the Champions League stopped with second-leg of two round-of-16 fixtures remaining. However, the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be played as a straight knockout tournament in Lisbon, Portugal in August.

The ties will be single-leg fixtures that will be played at Benfica's Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica and Sporting CP's Estádio José Alvalade.

However, with the quarter-finals draw results coming in, here are the fixtures that will be played in Lisbon between August 12 to August 15.

Quarter-finals draw:

Man City/Real Madrid vs Lyon/Juventus

Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid

Napoli/Barcelona vs Chelsea/Bayern Munich

Atalanta vs PSG