UEFA Champions League: Check out the quarter-finals draw for Real Madrid, Barcelona and others

This year's UEFA Champions League is set to resume from August 7 after a COVID-19 hiatus that brought the entire sporting world to a standstill.
While the Champions League stopped with second-leg of two round-of-16 fixtures remaining. However, the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be played as a straight knockout tournament in Lisbon, Portugal in August.
The ties will be single-leg fixtures that will be played at Benfica's Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica and Sporting CP's Estádio José Alvalade.
However, with the quarter-finals draw results coming in, here are the fixtures that will be played in Lisbon between August 12 to August 15.
Quarter-finals draw:
Man City/Real Madrid vs Lyon/Juventus
Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid
Napoli/Barcelona vs Chelsea/Bayern Munich
Atalanta vs PSG
The Champions League games were put on hold since March 11. While RB Leipzig, Atletico Madrid, Atalanta and Paris Saint-Germain have booked their spot in quarter-finals, Manchester City, Juventus, Real Madrid, Lyon, Barcelona, FC Bayern, Napoli and Chelsea are yet to finish their second-leg of the last-16 fixtures.
Results of first-leg last-16 fixtures:
Juventus vs Lyon (0-1)
Manchester City vs Real Madrid (2-1)
Bayern vs Chelsea (3-0)
Barcelona vs Napoli (1-1)
