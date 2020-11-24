UEFA Champions League: Check out 4th round of group stage fixtures

After a 20-day break, Champions League is set to return with plenty of exciting fixtures in the fourth round of the group stage.

This week, fans will witness PSG take on RB Leipzig, inter Milan vs Real Madrid and many other thrilling encounters in Europe.

Here's the list of fixtures for the 4th round of Champions League group stage:

Rennes vs Chelsea - Tuesday - 11:25 PM (IST)

Krasnodar vs Sevilla - Tuesday - 11:25 PM (IST)

Manchester United vs Istanbul Basaksehir - Wednesday - 1:30 AM (IST)

Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona - Wednesday - 1:30 AM (IST)

PSG vs RB Leipzig - Wednesday - 1:30 AM (IST)

Lazio vs Zenit - Wednesday - 1:30 AM (IST)

Borussia Dortmund vs Club Brugge - Wednesday - 1:30 AM (IST)

Juventus vs Ferencvaros - Wednesday - 1:30 AM (IST)

Olympiacos vs Manchester City - Wednesday - 11:25 PM (IST)

Monchengladbach - Shakhtar Donetsk - Wednesday - 11:25 PM (IST)

Marseille vs FC Porto - Thursday - 1:30 AM (IST)

Liverpool vs Atalanta - Thursday - 1:30 AM (IST)

Inter Milan v Real Madrid - Thursday - 1:30 AM (IST)

Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg - Thursday - 1:30 AM (IST)

Atletico Madrid - Lokomotiv Moscow - Thursday - 1:30 AM (IST)

Ajax vs Midtjylland - Thursday - 1:30 AM (IST)