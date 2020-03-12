UEFA Champions League: Atletico's Morato, Llorente breach 'world's best defence' to knock out Liverpool

In the second-leg of the Champions League fixture between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid, Diego Simeone's side breached the 'world's best defence' to knock out The Reds after a 3-2 victory, owing to Marcos Llorente and Alvaro Morato's extra-time madness at Anfield.

Although credit must be given to Adrian as Liverpool's second choice keeper pulled off a Karius which led to Atletico's first goal from Llorento in extra time. And the second goal, again a sloppy defence and poor goalkeeping from Adrian let Llorente score another from outside the box.

Describing Llorente's goals and Liverpool's defensive error in former Arsenal footballer and FIFA's video-game commentator Lee Dixon's words: "It's almost like he's playing FIFA!"