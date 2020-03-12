UEFA Champions League: Atletico's Morato, Llorente breach 'world's best defence' to knock out Liverpool

In the second-leg of the Champions League fixture between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid, Diego Simeone's side breached the 'world's best defence' to knock out The Reds after a 3-2 victory, owing to Marcos Llorente and Alvaro Morato's extra-time madness at Anfield.
Although credit must be given to Adrian as Liverpool's second choice keeper pulled off a Karius which led to Atletico's first goal from Llorento in extra time. And the second goal, again a sloppy defence and poor goalkeeping from Adrian let Llorente score another from outside the box.
Describing Llorente's goals and Liverpool's defensive error in former Arsenal footballer and FIFA's video-game commentator Lee Dixon's words: "It's almost like he's playing FIFA!"
Earlier, Gini Wijnaldum headed past Jan Oblak to gain the lead in the first half of the game. The full-time whistle blew and the match went on to extra-time.
It just took four minutes for Roberto Firmino to make it 2-0 for Liverpool as extra-time began. A headed effort hit the post and landed back on the Brazilian's feet thereby giving him a chance at an open goal.
However, substitutes have a knack to shine in the dying stages of the game, as was the case for Llorente who was brought on late to provide Atletico with two goals in the space of eight minutes at Anfield, giving Diego Simeone's men a massive advantage on aggregate.
And the third goal by Morata on the 120th minute did nothing but add sting to Liverpool's first home defeat in 18 months.
With this defeat, Liverpool's dream of back-to-back European title has ended.
Watch the match hightlights below:
Meanwhile, in Paris, PSG's Neymar and Bernat ran the show against Dortmund with a 2-0 second-leg win to advance into the quarter-finals for the first time since 2016.
