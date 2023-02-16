e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsUdhwani overcomes Vora in a thrilling encounter

Udhwani overcomes Vora in a thrilling encounter

Uves Khakhu defeated Dinesh Dhumal 3-0 (40-25, 29-24, 46-8) in a first round match of the Matunga Gymkhana organized Rs 1.8 lakh 6-Red Open Snooker Tournament.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, February 16, 2023, 09:19 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Mumbai, February 15: Kunal Udhwani warded off a determined fight back from Krishna Vora to snatch a fighting 3-2 (26-12, 52-47, 24-33, 24-40, and 49-15) victory in a first-round match of the Matunga Gymkhana organized Rs 1.8 lakh 6-Red Open Snooker Tournament, under the auspices of BSAM, and played at the gymkhana’s billiards hall on Wednesday.

In contrast Uves Khakhu and Manish Pahuja, both registered straight frames 3-0 victories in the respective matches. Khakhu defeated Dinesh Dhumal 3-0 (40-25, 29-24, and 46-8) and Pahuja got the better of Sanjay Singhat 3-0 (40-10, 39-31, and 37-36).

Juzer Master also enjoyed a smooth first round success defeating Suraj Shirke by a comfortable 3-0 (27-21, 31-15, and 38-14) frame scores.

In another closely fought match, Amit Makhija produced a solid fighting performance to overcome Rahil L. 3-2 (30-45, 42-7, 27-32, 33-8, and 41-19) to advance to the second round.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Joshi overcame Prakash Karande 3-1 (32-12, 36-27, 14-38, and 65-51) and Nauzad Munshi prevailed over Sandeep Teli 3-1 (31-25, 14-42, 34-29, and 39-20).

Results – round-1: Sanjay Joshi bt Prakash Karande 3-1 (32-12, 36-27, 14-38, 65-51); Uves Khakhu beat Dinesh Dhumal 3-0 (40-25, 29-24, 46-8); Kunal Udhwani bt Krishna Vora 3-2 (26-12, 52-47, 24-33, 24-40, 49-15); Juzer Master bt Suraj Shirke 3-0 (27-21, 31-15, 38-14); Manish Pahuja bt Sanjay Singhat 3-0 (40-10, 39-31, 37-36); Amit Makhija bt Rahil L. 3-2 (30-45, 42-7, 27-32, 33-8, 41-19); Nauzad Munshi bt Sandeep Teli 3-1 (31-25, 14-42, 34-29, 39-20).

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

IND vs AUS: Cheteshwar Pujara set to play 100th Test match, grit & resolve have been the template of...

IND vs AUS: Cheteshwar Pujara set to play 100th Test match, grit & resolve have been the template of...

IND vs AUS, BGT: Virat Kohli gets nostalgic as he drives to Delhi stadium 'after ages'; see post

IND vs AUS, BGT: Virat Kohli gets nostalgic as he drives to Delhi stadium 'after ages'; see post

'Really enjoyed your batting': Sachin Tendulkar reacts to viral video of Rajasthani girl (Mumal...

'Really enjoyed your batting': Sachin Tendulkar reacts to viral video of Rajasthani girl (Mumal...

IND vs WI: Deepti Sharma becomes first Indian bowler to take 100 T20I wickets

IND vs WI: Deepti Sharma becomes first Indian bowler to take 100 T20I wickets

Women's T20 World Cup: Deepti, Ghosh fire India to 6-wicket win over West Indies in Group B

Women's T20 World Cup: Deepti, Ghosh fire India to 6-wicket win over West Indies in Group B