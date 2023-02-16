Udhwani overcomes Vora in a thrilling encounter

Mumbai, February 15: Kunal Udhwani warded off a determined fight back from Krishna Vora to snatch a fighting 3-2 (26-12, 52-47, 24-33, 24-40, and 49-15) victory in a first-round match of the Matunga Gymkhana organized Rs 1.8 lakh 6-Red Open Snooker Tournament, under the auspices of BSAM, and played at the gymkhana’s billiards hall on Wednesday.

In contrast Uves Khakhu and Manish Pahuja, both registered straight frames 3-0 victories in the respective matches. Khakhu defeated Dinesh Dhumal 3-0 (40-25, 29-24, and 46-8) and Pahuja got the better of Sanjay Singhat 3-0 (40-10, 39-31, and 37-36).

Juzer Master also enjoyed a smooth first round success defeating Suraj Shirke by a comfortable 3-0 (27-21, 31-15, and 38-14) frame scores.

In another closely fought match, Amit Makhija produced a solid fighting performance to overcome Rahil L. 3-2 (30-45, 42-7, 27-32, 33-8, and 41-19) to advance to the second round.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Joshi overcame Prakash Karande 3-1 (32-12, 36-27, 14-38, and 65-51) and Nauzad Munshi prevailed over Sandeep Teli 3-1 (31-25, 14-42, 34-29, and 39-20).

Results – round-1: Sanjay Joshi bt Prakash Karande 3-1 (32-12, 36-27, 14-38, 65-51); Uves Khakhu beat Dinesh Dhumal 3-0 (40-25, 29-24, 46-8); Kunal Udhwani bt Krishna Vora 3-2 (26-12, 52-47, 24-33, 24-40, 49-15); Juzer Master bt Suraj Shirke 3-0 (27-21, 31-15, 38-14); Manish Pahuja bt Sanjay Singhat 3-0 (40-10, 39-31, 37-36); Amit Makhija bt Rahil L. 3-2 (30-45, 42-7, 27-32, 33-8, 41-19); Nauzad Munshi bt Sandeep Teli 3-1 (31-25, 14-42, 34-29, 39-20).

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)