Udayan Mane, Shamim Khan to take part in golf meet

Kolkata: The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) along with the Royal Calcutta Golf Club (RCGC) and the TATA Steel Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) on Wednesday jointly launched the ICC RCGC Open Golf Championship.

The inaugural edition of the Rs 40 lakh event will be staged at the historic RCGC in Kolkata between December 11-15, a statement said.

The tournament will feature some of the top Indian professionals such as promising rookies Kshitij Naveed Kaul and Priyanshu Singh, both winners on the PGTI this year, youngsters Udayan Mane and Karandeep Kochhar, as well as the experienced Chiragh Kumar, Shamim Khan and Mukesh Kumar, to name a few.

The international challenge will be led by the Sri Lankan quartet of Anura Rohana, Mithun Perera, N Thangaraja and K Prabagaran, Bangladesh's Md Zamal Hossain Mollah and Australian Kunal Bhasin.

The local challenge will be led by Kolkata-based professionals such as former PGTI Order of Merit champion Shankar Das, former Indian Open champion Feroz Ali Mollah and youngster Sunit Chowrasia.

The tournament's format will ensure a greater participation of amateurs.

Amateurs will play alongside the professionals on the Pro-Am day on December 11 as well as in the last two rounds of the main event on December 14 and 15.