 UCL: Early goals from Dzeko and Mkhitaryan punish rivals AC to hand Internazionale first Milan Derby win in Europe
UCL: Early goals from Dzeko and Mkhitaryan punish rivals AC to hand Internazionale first Milan Derby win in Europe

Inter Milan scored two early goals to secure an impressive 2-0 win over AC Milan in the Champions League semi-final first leg on Wednesday and stay on course to become the first Italian team to win the trophy since they did so 2010.

Updated: Thursday, May 11, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
Inter Milan secured an impressive 2-0 win over their city rivals AC Milan in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final on Wednesday. The victory puts them on track to become the first Italian team to win the trophy since they last did so in 2010.

Early goals seal a victory for Inter Milan

Inter took the lead after just eight minutes when veteran striker Edin Dzeko smashed in a close-range volley from a corner delivered by Hakan Calhanoglu. Henrikh Mkhitaryan doubled the lead for Inter just three minutes later, after being served a brilliant pass by Federico Dimarco.

Milan's struggles in front of goal

Although Milan improved in the second half, they were unable to create many clear chances and were left facing an uphill task to win their eighth European Cup. Inter continued to press forward, with Calhanoglu coming close to adding a third goal when his powerful long-range shot hit the inside of the post. Milan keeper Mike Maignan denied Mkhitaryan.

Milan were without injured forward Rafael Leao and struggled to find their rhythm. The hosts were lucky to escape a penalty when Lautaro Martinez was taken down inside the box, but the referee's decision was overturned following a VAR review.

Inter stubborn in defence

Milan showed more attacking intent in the second half, but were unable to make much headway against Inter's solid defence. Strikes from Brahim Diaz and Junior Messias missed the target, and Sandro Tonali hit the post. Substitute Tommaso Pobega had a late chance to score a consolation goal for Milan, but goalkeeper Andre Onana kept out his low effort from the edge of the penalty area.

First win over fierce rivals in Europe

This was the first time Inter had beaten their neighbours in a European knockout tie, with Milan progressing from both previous meetings, most recently in the 2004–05 Champions League quarterfinals. Milan were awarded a 3-0 win after the second leg of that tie was abandoned due to fan violence.

Inter will host Milan in the second leg at the San Siro on Tuesday. The winners will face either Real Madrid or Manchester City in the final. Inter came into the fixture in high spirits, having won four consecutive matches in Serie A, and their impressive performance in the first leg puts them in a strong position to progress to the final. Milan will need to regroup quickly if they hope to mount a comeback in the second leg.

