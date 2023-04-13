UCL 2023: Tempers flare as Sadio Mane punches Leroy Sane in dressing room bust up following Bayern loss to City

Manchester City ran out 3-0 winners against six time Champions League winners Bayern Munich at the Ethihad Stadium on Tuesday. Old foes Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel clashed in a repeat of the 2020–21 Champions League Final.

Sane-Mane bustup

According to Sky Germany, there was an altercation between Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane and teammate Leroy Sane. Mane reportedly punched Sane in the dressing room and the duo had to be separated by teammates.

The duo were seen on the pitch arguing in the latter stages of the match on Tuesday night, which culminated in a dressing room brawl.

Sane's lip was seen bleeding after the incident. Mane, who was a substitute for the match, was privately picked up from the airport in Munich while Sane took the team bus. Bayern Munich has not yet commented on the incident.

Coaches voice

After the match, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola revealed that he was "emotionally destroyed." He acknowledged that the game was demanding and that Bayern was better than his side for parts of the match.

Guardiola also recognized that to knock out top teams, a team needs two top games, not just one. He believes Manchester City needs to improve in Munich to avoid suffering too much. Despite the challenge, Guardiola is optimistic that his team can achieve a positive result.

Tuchel, who was taking charge of just his third game after replacing Julian Nagelsmann, acknowledged that it would be a huge task to turn the game around. He felt that the 3-0 scoreline did not reflect the quality of the game. Nevertheless, he remains realistic but determined not to give up. Tuchel believes that the game is not over until they are in the shower.