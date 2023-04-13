 UCL 2023: Sadio Mane suspended, fined by Bayern Munich for punching teammate Leroy Sane
Sadio Mane will miss Bayern Munich's next home game against Hoffenheim on Saturday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 13, 2023, 08:47 PM IST
Bayern Munich have slapped Sadio Mane with a one-match suspended and fined the footballer for his misconduct after their 0-3 defeat in the UEFA Champions League 2023 match against Manchester City on Tuesday night.

Mane will miss the next Bayern's next home game against Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Mane reportedly punched teammate Leroy Sane in the face after an argument in the dressing room and had to be separated by teammates.

The duo were seen on the pitch arguing in the latter stages of the match, which culminated in a dressing room brawl.

"Sadio Mané, 31, will not be included in the FC Bayern squad for this Saturday's home match against 1899 Hoffenheim.

"This is due to his misconduct after Bayern's Champions League match at Manchester City. Mané will also be given a fine," Bayern said in a statement on Thursday.

Sane's lip was seen bleeding after the incident. Mane, who was a substitute for the match, was privately picked up from the airport in Munich while Sane took the team bus.

The sanction clears Mané to be part of the return against City on Wednesday. The Senegal international has missed a chunk of this season, including the World Cup, because of injury and has scored 11 goals in 32 Bayern appearances.

