UAE's International League T20: MI Emirates sign Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult for 1st season

Kieron Pollard | File picture

MI Emirates, on Friday announced its team ahead of the inaugural edition of UAE’s International League T20.

The squad will be based in Abu Dhabi, and includes a mix of current and past MI players.

Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran and Trent Boult are set to join the MI Emirates ahead of the inaugural edition and will adorn MI’s iconic blue and gold amongst the others.

Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio, said, “I am delighted with our dynamic group of 14 players that will be part of our #Onefamily and represent MI Emirates. We are glad to have one of our key pillars, Kieron Pollard continues with MI Emirates. Joining us back are Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, and Nicholas Pooran. A very warm welcome to all players of MI Emirates. MI is known to strike a balance between experience and investing in young talent to unlock their true potential which will help us play the MI way. This is what fans expect from us and will drive the MI ethos forward.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The players have been signed as per the league guidelines and the local players from UAE will be added to the squad in the near future

List of players

Kieron Pollard West Indies

Dwayne Bravo West Indies

Nicholas Pooran West Indies

Trent Boult New Zealand

Andre Fletcher West Indies

Imran Tahir South Africa

Samit Patel England

Will Smeed England

Jordan Thompson England

Najibullah Zadran Afghanistan

Zahir Khan Afghanistan

Fazalhaq Farooqui Afghanistan

Bradley Wheal Scotland

Bas De Leede Netherlands