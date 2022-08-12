UAE's International League T20: MI Emirates sign Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult for 1st season

MI Emirates, on Friday announced its team ahead of the inaugural edition of UAE’s International League T20.
The squad will be based in Abu Dhabi, and includes a mix of current and past MI players.
Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran and Trent Boult are set to join the MI Emirates ahead of the inaugural edition and will adorn MI’s iconic blue and gold amongst the others.
Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio, said, “I am delighted with our dynamic group of 14 players that will be part of our #Onefamily and represent MI Emirates. We are glad to have one of our key pillars, Kieron Pollard continues with MI Emirates. Joining us back are Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, and Nicholas Pooran. A very warm welcome to all players of MI Emirates. MI is known to strike a balance between experience and investing in young talent to unlock their true potential which will help us play the MI way. This is what fans expect from us and will drive the MI ethos forward.”
The players have been signed as per the league guidelines and the local players from UAE will be added to the squad in the near future
List of players
Kieron Pollard West Indies
Dwayne Bravo West Indies
Nicholas Pooran West Indies
Trent Boult New Zealand
Andre Fletcher West Indies
Imran Tahir South Africa
Samit Patel England
Will Smeed England
Jordan Thompson England
Najibullah Zadran Afghanistan
Zahir Khan Afghanistan
Fazalhaq Farooqui Afghanistan
Bradley Wheal Scotland
Bas De Leede Netherlands