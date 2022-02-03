UAE announce teams that will take part in three tournaments in Oman

Dubai: Emirates Cricket Board has announced the teams that will compete in an intense 3-series campaign to be played in Oman in February.

Starting February 5th, Saturday, UAE’s will be seen in action in the rescheduled CWC League 2 against Oman (February 5th to 8th); they will then take part in the T20I Quadrangular series involving Oman, Nepal, Ireland (February 11th to 14th); and rounding out the campaign UAE will play the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup (2022) Qualifier A (February 18th to 24th).

While each series is of the utmost importance in influencing UAE’s position on the ICC standings, where UAE currently sits 15th on the T20I table and 17th in the ODIs. The pinnacle of their campaign, however, be to secure victory in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A and subsequently compete in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia later this year. UAE has been drawn into Group B alongside Bahrain, Germany, and Ireland.

“Emirates Cricket Board is very pleased that our men’s team can resume their journey towards the ICC T20 Men’s WC qualifier,” said Dr Tayeb Kamali, selection committee Chairman, Emirates Cricket. “We enjoy a proven, strong history in both 50-over and 20-over formats and we anticipate yet another exciting series of cricket. With the historic plate-win in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup, our young players have demonstrated the immense value of their preparation while continuing to take necessary precautions due to the pandemic.

“We are now delighted to see that a number of our U19 players, fresh from their plate-win, have joined our Men’s side. We are confident that these players will bring a confident dynamic to this experienced line-up.”

CWCL2 Team

Ahmed Raza (C), Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Rizwaan CP, Vriitya Aravind, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Zahoor Khan, Raja Akifullah, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Basil Hameed, Zawar Farid

T20 World Cup Qualifier A and T20I Quadrangular series Team

Ahmed Raza (C), Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Alishan Sharafu, Vriitya Aravind, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Zahoor Khan, Raja Akifullah, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Basil Hameed, Zawar Farid

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 12:59 AM IST