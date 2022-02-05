U19 World Cup 2022 Final: 5-wicket haul for Raj Bawa as England set target of 190 for India

England has set a target of 190 runs against India in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Final at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium being played in Antigua.
India bowled out England for a mere 189 in 44.5 overs, with another 5 overs remaining, England's batting collapsed against India's young guns.
James Rew smashed a crucial 95-run knock off 116 balls to give his side a fighting chance and James Sales remained unbeaten after registering 34 runs off 65 balls.
Raj Bawa was in brilliant form for India and registered a five-wicket haul. Meanwhile, Ravi Kumar bagged four dismissals and Kaushal Tambe also took a wicket.
Pacer Raj Bawa (5/31 in 9.5 overs) and Ravi Kumar (4/34 from 9 overs) shared the spoils as the duo ripped through the England batting line-up.
Team India has gained a major advantage in the U-19 World Cup final after Raj Bawa's outstanding spell helped wreak havoc on the England team by dismissing batters early.
The 19-year old pacer from Himachal Pradesh picked up his five-wicket haul in the final which will be remembered forever.
