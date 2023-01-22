U19 Women’s T20 World Cup IND vs SL: Spinners, Soumya Tiwari help India to seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka

India made light work of Sri Lanka defeating the island nation by seven wickets in the Group 6 game at Potchefstroom-South Africa. India imposed themselves in the facile win dismantling Sri Lanka in detrimental fashion.

Batting first Sri Lanka found it extremely difficult to score runs as India restricted them to 59/9 in thier 20 overs. India in reply wasted no time, chasing down the total under 9 overs. Captain Soumya Tiwari top scored for India scoring 28 runs in 15 balls, smashing five boundaries along the way.

Earlier Parvashi Chopra spun a web on the Sri Lankan side with match winning figures of 4/5 in her four overs. India go top of the group with the win.

