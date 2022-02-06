U-19 World Cup: We executed what we discussed: Raj Bawa

Antigua: All-rounder Raj Bawa expressed happiness and said that the feeling of lifting the Under 19 World Cup title is really 'special'.

India lifted a record fifth U19 World Cup title after defeating England in the summit clash here at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium on Saturday. The Yash Dhull-led side defeated the Three Lions in the summit clash by four wickets. Earlier, India had won the U19 World Cup in 2000, 2008, 2012, and 2018.

"Always feels special to win any game, but to do it in the final is a great feeling. Just went out to execute the plans we discussed with the coach and captain," said Raj Bawa after the game.

Meanwhile, Ravi Kumar, who scalped four wickets in the summit clash, said that his 'favourite' wicket in the match was of Jacob Bethell.

"Coaches kept telling me to do the basics and not worry about the results. The plan was to maintain tight line and length. The ball was sticking a bit and wanted to bowl full to get some movement. My favourite wicket today was the first wicket of the game (Bethell)," said Ravi kumar.

Few of the squad members including Shaik Rasheed and Yash Dhull had tested positive for COVID-19 midway through the tournament, but whoever stepped in did their role perfectly and India did not lose a single game in the 2022 U19 World Cup.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 12:12 PM IST