U-19 World Cup hero Raj Bawa wants to play alongside Kohli in the IPL

Under-19 all-rounder, who was instrumental in India's recent World Cup win over England, dreams of playing alongside former India captain and star Virat Kohli for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League. Bawa who first introduced himself on Twitter, then spelt out his desire of playing for RCB.

Bawa first seemed a little embarrassed at being compared to Yuvraj Singh, wrote, "Hello friends Raj Bawa here, I have seen many videos and articles comparing me with Yuvi Paji, I like it but please don't compare me with legend Yuvraj Singh. It's tough to match his dedication and hardwork for India. At the end, thank you guys for your wishes. #U19CWC."

He then went out post his desire to play for RCB. He wrote, "My dream is to share field with greatest of all time

@imVkohli. I would love to be part of RCB this year."

With the mega IPL auctions scheduled to be held on February 13 and 14, Bawa has sent out his wish to the RCB.

In the U-19 World Cup final, Bawa first picked up 5 wickets for 31 runs and then scored a patient and cautious 35 to help India stay in contention for its fifth title.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 10:08 AM IST