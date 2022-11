U-16 Harris Shield cricket: Jatin Jetwa stars in St Xavier’s 116-run win over St Stanislaus

Follow us on

Follow us on

Riding on Jatin Jetwa’s splendid century St Xavier’s registered a massive 116-run win over St Stanislaus in the MSSA-organised U-16 Harris Shield matches on Thursday.

Jatin scored 185 as St Xavier’s posted 303. In reply, St Stanislaus were bowled out for 187. Aryan Sethi scored 94 in a losing effort.

Brief Scores:

1. Cardinal Gracias High School : 68 (Saad Khan 3/16) lost to Al Barkaat MMI: 70/0 (10.3 overs) Agneya Aadi 52*) by 10 wkts.

2. St Xavier’s High School: 303 (45 overs) (Jatin Jetwa 185, Aryan Sethi 3/58) beat St Stanislaus High School: 187 (34 overs) Aryan Sethi 94, Bhavik 3/30, Jatin 3/34) by 116 runs.

3. Bal Vidyamandir English : 30 (11.3 overs) Sarthak Palkar 5/14) lost to VN Sule Guruji Dadar: 33/0 (2.4 overs) by 10 wkts.

4. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar : 65 (21 overs) Mohd. Taha 4/18, Shubham Palai 3/11) lost to IES New English School Bandra: 69 (9 overs) Arya Bele 38) by 10 wkts.

5. St. Joseph High School : 120 (44.3 overs) (Karan Patel 31, Utkarsh Zore 3/29) lost to Oxford Public School : 123/7 (22.5 overs) Bhavishya Gaikwad 58*) by 3 wkts.

6. Anjuman I-Islam CST Urdu: 208 (41.4 overs) Vinayak Chaurasiya 91, Puran Banthiya 4/34, Vedant Toprani 3/38) beat Don Bosco Intl School : 97 (Vedant Toprani 53, Suhail Chowdhary 5/12, Hamza Khan 4/21) by 111 runs.

7. Smt Sulochanadevi Singhania School: 176 (Ishan Khandekar 67, Atharva Pandey 3/27, Kavit Shah 3/34 beat Gokuldham Goregaon : 141 (38.3 overs) by 35 runs.

8. Vasant Vihar High School Thane: 326 (43 overs) Soham Keer 117, Balpreet Singh 46, Shubham Sawant 47, Anshul Vaidya 18/3) beat Podar Intl School Powai: 109 (28.1 overs) Siddhi Shetti 51, Pratham Patel 4/22, Vedant Chavan 3/11) by 217 runs.

9. VPMS Vidyammandir Dahisar: 182 (44 overs) Ankit Yadav 75) lost to Anjuman I-Islam High School: 184/1 (35 overs) Ayush Shinde 64*, Vaibhav Shivankar 79*) by 9 wkts.

10. Don Boscor Borivali: 273/7 ( 45 overs) (Jaydeep Jadhav 79, Vedant Phadnis 68) beat Pawar Public School Bhandup: 180 (44 oves) Aryan Margaje 34, S Rane 36*) by 93 runs.

11. Parle Tilak English Medium Schoolm Vileparle: 213/7 (45 overs) (Gariga Yashash 75, Amay Bhosale 50) beat Modern English School : 144/7 (45 overs) Rishabh Sodake 42, Rajveer Nimbalkar 41, Mohd Zain 4/29, Rohan Bahule 3/28) by61 runs.

12. Parag English School: 422/7 (38 overs) Shrihaan Haridass 46, Hriman Rakhunde 44, Moksha Jain 55, Neeraj Dhumal 82, P Prathamesh 4/46, Atharva S 3/62) beat General Education Academy: 23 (9.3 overs) Pranay Belamkar 5/15, Laksha Joglekar 5/8) by 399 runs.

13. KC Gandhi: 57 (28.2 overs) Ishaan Sethi 3/3, Shamik Settigar 3/6) lost to Lakshdham High School: 59/3 (9.3 overs) by 7 wkts.

14. IES Mulund :268/6 (42 overs)Tejas Morey 69, Mandkulkar Nirmit 39) beat Sri MA Vidyalaya: 98 (32.1 overs) Prabhanjan 4/11) by 171 runs.

15. Swami Vivekanand Intl Gorai: 411/3 (43 overs) Devansh Trivedi 112*, Rushi Parkar 159) beat RN Podar School: 81 (18.2 overs) Om Shah 5/22, Aarav Malhotra 3/11) by 330 runs.

16. Swami Vivekanand Intl Kandivili : 226/8 Jay Vyas 46, Aayush Makwana 42, Swayam Sail 44) beat Shardashra Vidyamandir (Eng): 191 (40.4 overs) Siddhant Singh 33, Pranay Wadkar 32, Prasoona Singh 4/26)by 35 runs