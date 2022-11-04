U-16 cricket: Vengsarkar Cricket Academy enter semis

Mumbai: Off-spinners Harsh Aghav (6-30) and Agatsya Bangera (2-/35) bundled out Mumbai Police Academy for a paltry 89 in 44.4 overs to put Dilip Vengsarkar Cricket Academy on top in the semis of the 10th Santosh Kumar Ghosh (U-16) Cricket

Tournament organised by Sporting Union and Kalyandas Memorial Sports Foundation is played under MCA.

Wicket-keeper Omkar Patankar came up with a couple of catches and stumpings each while Darsh Murkute held four catches to support the bowlers.

Vengsarkar Academy replied with 143-1 in 34 overs by stumps. Rohan Karandikar made an unbeaten 83 in 90 balls with eight fours to rub salt.

Harsh (176) and Rohan (200 no) had hogged the headlines in the quarter finals against Payyade SC a couple of days ago.

In the other semi final, Sportsfield CC scored 243 in 65.2 overs against Dadar Parsee Colony. Opener Waseem Khan (64) and number four Yaseen Saudagar (41) made good contributions.

Chirag Modak (22) and number ten Arya Gaikwad (30) added a valuable 44 runs for the ninth wicket. Left arm spinner Akhilesh Barai claimed 5-66. In reply DPC were 29-2.