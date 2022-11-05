U-16 Cricket: Vengsarkar Academy take on Sportsfield CC in final

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 05, 2022, 08:40 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Dilip Vengsarkar Cricket Academy will take on Sportsfield CC in the finals of the 10 th Santosh Kumar Ghosh (U16) Cricket Tournament being played under the aegis of MCA. The academy piled on the misery on rivals Mumbai Police Gymkhana on day two as they scored merrily.

This forced them to concede the match. Vengsarkar Academy was 273/4 in 63 overs against the paltry first innings score of 89 by the Gymkhana.

Rohan Karandikar (93) added just 10 today, but Devansh Rai (55), Darsh Murkute (40) and skipper Harsh Aghav (51 no) batted freely much to the despair of the Gymkhana side.

In the second semi final of this event organised jointly by Sporting Union and Kalyandas Memorial Sports Foundation, Sportsfield CC aided by the slow left arm Chirag Modak (4/40) and off spinner Aarya Gaikwad (3/56) restricted Dadar Parsee Colony at 159 in 58.3 overs which decided the outcome.

The finals will be played on November 8-9 at Shivaji Park Gymkhana.

