U-14 cricket: All-rounder Saurish Deshpande shines in Goregaon’s massive win

Saurish Deshpande’s brilliant all-round efforts was the highlight of Goregaon Centre’s massive innings and 58 runs victory against Elf Oval Centre on the second day of their 2-day second round match of the 25th Ajit Naik Memorial Under-14 selection trials cricket tournament 2022, organised by WSC under the aegis of the Mumbai Cricket Association and played at the Youth’s Own Union ground, Cross Maidan.

The all-rounder Saurish grabbed five wickets in each innings and finished with match figures of 10 for 48 runs and he scored unbeaten 58 runs in Goregaon’s innings of 276 for 5 wickets declared in 43 overs. The others who contributed to Goregaon’s total was Tanish Shetty 78 runs, Arjun Lotlikar 36 runs, Ram Shandilya 34 runs, and Neel Koli 38 not out. Elf Oval batting first were dismissed for 85 runs in 33.3 overs in the first innings and scored 133 runs all out in 53.1 overs in the second. Saurish was declared ‘Player of the Match’.

In another match, Mahul Centre defeated Chembur Centre by 10 wickets. Chembur batting first, were bundled out for 145 runs in 57.5 overs in the first innings and for just 108 runs in 53.3 overs in the second essay. Mahul Centre declared their first innings at 214 for 4 wickets in 37 overs and easily chased the target making 40 for no loss in 4.5 overs. Mahul Centre’s bowler Shlok Kadav who claimed 8 wickets in the match was named ‘Player of the Match’.

Brief scores: Elf Oval Centre 85 all out, 33.3 overs (Nikash Nerurkar 4/10, Saurish Deshpande 5/15) & 133 all out, 53.1 overs (Saurish Deshpande 5/33, Aayush Makwana 3/19) lost to Goregaon Centre 276 for 5 decl, 43 overs (Tanish Shetty 78, Arjun Lotlikar 36, Ram Shandilya 34, Saurish Deshpande 58 not out, Neel Koli 38 not out). Result: Goregaon won by an innings & 58 runs

Chembur Centre 145 all out, 57.5 overs & 108 all out, 53.3 overs (Om Bangar 34; Shlok Kadav 6/23, Laksh Joglekar 3/22) lost to Mahul Centre 214 for 4 wickets decl, 37 overs (Saif Khan 77 not out, Aeklavya Khade 86; Siddhant Kashi 2/37) & 40 for no loss, 4.5 overs (Aeklavya Khade 28 not out). Result: Mahul won by 10 wickets.

Nerul Centre 419 for 8 wickets decl, 88.5 overs (Aagneya Aadi 142, Varad Magar 92, Aayush Shinde 49; Shaurya Rai 2/68) drew with Matunga Centre 236 for 8 wickets, 76 overs (Shrihann Haridass 56, Aayush Shete 71; Vedant Gore 2/83, Shaurya Gaikwad 2/48). Result: Match Drawn.

Nallasopara Centre 247 all out, in 69.6 overs drew with Chinchani Centre 245 all out, 95.5 overs (Nirbhay Keni 47, Janmay Patil 43, Daivik Bhoir 40, Priyansh Pawar 42; Atharva Keni 4/77). Result: Match Drawn (Nallasopara won on 1st innings lead).

Kalyan Centre 224 all out, 77.5 overs (Nishant Bhoir 62, Harsh Nadkar 45; Nimit Behere 3/53, Yuvraj Mali 3/31) & 127 for 3 wickets, 38 overs (Aditya V.S. 69) drew with Dombivali Centre 197 all out, 57.5 overs (Vedant Singh 30, Yuvraj Mali 53; Harsh Nadkar 4/46). Result: Match Drawn (Kalyan won on 1st innings lead).

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 08:00 PM IST