Tyson Pereira hat-trick powers Indian FC to big victory

Mumbai: Former champions Indian FC was in prime form and had things much their own way as they romped to a fluent 7-0 win against Egyptian Boys in a one-sided sixth round match of the 18th Kalina Football League 2019, organised under the aegis of MDFA by the Our Lady of Egypt Church Sports Committee, and played at the Our Lady of Egypt Church grounds, Kalina.

The hero of Indian FC’s big victory was striker Tyson Pereira who notched up a fine hat-trick. Pereira received good support from teammates Pawan Rawat, Sheldon D'Souza, Carl Miranda and Prakash Sonawane, all chipping in with one goal each to complete the margin of victory.

Meanwhile, in a closely contested encounter, Air India Colony Boys got the better of Kalina Rangers by a tight 3-2 margin to collect all the three points.

The AI Colony Boys were well-served by strikers Kunal Kunchikurve, Sachin Medar and Astle Pereira, all striking one goal apiece, while Kalina Rangers scored both their goals through Mohd. Shafiq Khan’s efforts.

Results: Indian F.C. 7 (Tyson Pereira 3, Pawan Rawat, Sheldon D'Souza, Carl Miranda, Prakash Sonawane) beat Egyptian Boys 0. FC Kolovery 2 (Bhomeet Vakharia, Aniket Kumar) beat Kalina Village Boys ‘B’ 0. Air India Colony Boys 3 (Kunal Kunchikurve, Sachin Medar, Astle Pereira) beat Kalina Rangers 2 (Mohd. Shafiq Khan 2).