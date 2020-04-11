Tyson Fury VS newly-crowned WWE champ Drew McIntyre in the cards?

Boxing veteran Tyson Fury reportedly has the green light for another WWE appearance, this time against the newly-crowned champ, Drew McIntyre.

Fury was seen in action in WWE against Braun Strowman. His debut appearance on October 31 was shown in over 800 million homes across 180 countries.

Drew McIntyre became the champion at WrestleMania held last Sunday where he beat Brock Lesnar. The event was held behind closed doors.

Frank Warren told SunSport: "I spoke to Tyson a couple of days ago and he told me the big Scottish lad had challenged him and he can have it whenever he likes.

“Right now it’s all pie in the sky, while the world is in lockdown.

"The WWE have carried on filming their shows at their training centre in Florida, without any fans because of the coronavirus, so Tyson would have to go over there and I don’t think that’s very realistic right now.

“But I am sure Tyson is up for it, he was a huge success last time and he got well paid.

“Everything he does at the moment seems to turn to gold, even his home workouts with wife Paris and his kids have gone down a storm.

“So I am sure Drew McIntyre, Deontay Wilder and anybody else should be worried about his return to action.”