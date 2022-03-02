Tyson Fury reveals £100m retirement plans after Dillian Whyte fight at Wembley

Tyson Fury has announced that he plans to retire after his upcoming fight with Dillian Whyte in a move which would send shockwaves around the heavyweight division. The Gypsy King was believed to be in line to fight the winner of Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk later this year in what would be a unification bout.

However, he has stated that he has no plans to do so, adding that he looks forward to retirement after facing Whyte at Wembley on April 23. Fury is finally set to face Whyte for the WBC heavyweight championship after the fight was mandated, having encountered significant delays, with purse bids being pushed back on four occasions.

An agreement was finally reached and the countdown to the fight is on after the first press conference was held on Tuesday afternoon. Speaking to the media, Fury explained why this will be the last fight of his legendary career.

Fury said: "This is the final fight of my career, I'm retiring after this, $150m in the bank, healthy, young, I'm gonna buy a massive yacht abroad. I'm retiring, I'm out, this is my final fight, I'm done."

The fight will take place under the Wembley arch with a record purse bid and in front of a capacity crowd in what could be the biggest British boxing fight of the 21st century so far. Fury took his chance to dub Whyte as a 'coward' ahead of the fight.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 04:17 PM IST