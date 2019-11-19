Two-time Olympic Gold medalist, 63-year-old Mark Todd to lead at second Equitana Auckland

Todd, who is New Zealand's most celebrated sportsman with two Olympic golds and three bronze medals, will be joined by Olympic showjumper Bruce Goodin, Netherlands-based Aussie dressage supremo Tristan Tucker and American multi-world title holding horseman Al Dunning.

The four-day event will also be a family-focused show which features competitions in dressage, express eventing, showjumping, showing, horsemanship, show hunter, equitation and carriage driving with horses from all manner of breeds and sizes on display.

The Way of the Horse, which runs over each of the four days, is considered the ultimate horsemanship challenge and again pitches four horsemen and women from New Zealand and Australia to decide trans-Tasman bragging rights.

The inaugural sport horse auction will also be held during the event, which has attracted 13 horses, ranging in age from yearlings and up.

Equitana Auckland chief executive Rod Lockwood expects that event will attract around 10,000 people.

"We are really looking forward to Equitana Auckland," Lockwood said. "Our team, including so many wonderful volunteers, really do their utmost to make sure each and every visitor enjoys their experience here."