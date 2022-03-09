e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 04:04 PM IST

Two massage girls who were last to see Shane Warne alive quizzed by police

FPJ Web Desk
Shane Warne | Photo: Twitter

Two massage girls who were the last to see Shane Warne alive have been quizzed by police. They were filmed on CCTV arriving at a villa where the cricket great was staying last Friday, reports The Sun.

Police are not linking them to his death from a heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand.

It is understood they told officers that Warne seemed relaxed when he stripped for a two-hour oil massage. They were filmed leaving at 4pm with two other women who had massaged Shane’s pal.

Police Colonel Yuttana Sirisombat told The Sun: “We were satisfied they weren’t connected.

"The investigation didn’t find signs of foul play and we were sure the massage didn’t cause his death.”

