Two massage girls who were last to see Shane Warne alive quizzed by police

Two massage girls who were the last to see Shane Warne alive have been quizzed by police. They were filmed on CCTV arriving at a villa where the cricket great was staying last Friday, reports The Sun.

Police are not linking them to his death from a heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand.

It is understood they told officers that Warne seemed relaxed when he stripped for a two-hour oil massage. They were filmed leaving at 4pm with two other women who had massaged Shane’s pal.

Police Colonel Yuttana Sirisombat told The Sun: “We were satisfied they weren’t connected.

"The investigation didn’t find signs of foul play and we were sure the massage didn’t cause his death.”

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 04:04 PM IST