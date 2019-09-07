Two-day Anne’s football kicks off today

Mumbai: Leading teams from the city will be seen in action in the second edition of Anne’s Football Championship to be organised by the Youth Group of St. Anne’s Parish, at the St Mary’s (ICSE) School grounds, Mazagon from Saturday. The two-day event will witness competition for Men’s Open (knockout) in which 32 teams, have registered and eight teams will feature in the Women League.

The winners and runners-up teams in both events will be presented with handsome trophies and cash awards. In addition there will be individual prizes. Hockey Olympian M.M. Somaya has consented to be the Chief Guest and another Olympian Joaquim Carvalho is the Guest of Honour. Both Somaya and Caravlho will present the awards to the winning and second best teams.