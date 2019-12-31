Twitterati wish legendary Man Utd manager Sir Alex Ferguson on his birthday

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson turned 78 on Sunday. The Scottish born is considered one of the greatest managers of all time and has won more trophies than any other manager in the history of football.

During his 26 years with Manchester United he won 38 trophies, including 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups, and two UEFA Champions League titles. He was knighted in the 1999 Queen's Birthday Honours list for his services to the game. Ferguson is the longest-serving manager of Manchester United, having overtaken Sir Matt Busby's record on 19 December 2010. He retired from management at the end of the 2012–13 season, having won the Premier League in his final season.

Many around the world took to Twitter wishing the legendary manager on his birthday.