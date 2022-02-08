Twitter in China crashes after teenage Olympic sensation Eileen Gu wins gold at 2022 Beijing Olympics

Eileen Gu fans temporarily crashed China's leading social media platform on Tuesday, as tens of millions rushed online to celebrate the teenage freeski sensation winning her first gold medal of the Beijing Winter Olympics, reports CNN.

American-born Gu, 18, jumped into the top position at the women's big air competition with her third run, scoring 94.5 with a 1620 and a perfect landing — making her total score 188.25 in the event's debut at the Winter Olympics.

"That was the best moment of my life. The happiest moment, day, whatever — of my life. I just cannot believe what just happened," said Gu after her win, according to the Olympic site.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 06:59 PM IST