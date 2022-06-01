Twitter erupts in joy as India bag Asia Cup bronze with 1-0 win over Japan

Netizens expressed joy after the Indian men's hockey team claimed the bronze medal in the Asia Cup 2022 with a 1-0 win over Japan at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta on Wednesday.
In a tight contest that saw a solid defensive performance from the Indian Men's Hockey team, Raj Kumar Pal (7') scored the sole goal for India to help them pick a close win.
Fans and sportspersons took to social media to praise the hockey team for their achievement.
Here are a few reactions
