Twitter erupts in joy as India bag Asia Cup bronze with 1-0 win over Japan

India hockey players celebrate a goal during their Asia Cup match | Pic: Twitter

Netizens expressed joy after the Indian men's hockey team claimed the bronze medal in the Asia Cup 2022 with a 1-0 win over Japan at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta on Wednesday.

In a tight contest that saw a solid defensive performance from the Indian Men's Hockey team, Raj Kumar Pal (7') scored the sole goal for India to help them pick a close win.

Fans and sportspersons took to social media to praise the hockey team for their achievement.

Here are a few reactions

