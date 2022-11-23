TV pundit receives heartbreaking news of mother’s demise while covering FIFA World Cup match

TV pundit Nadia Nadim received the heartbreaking news of her mother passing away while analysing a match in the studio.

The 34-year-old former Denmark women's striker was providing analysis for her nation's goalless draw with Tunisia in Group D on Tuesday.

After the final whistle ITV announced that she had to leave early after receiving the news.

Nadim too confirmed the reason for her sudden exit as she learned her mother, 57, had been killed by a truck on her way home from the gym.

Nadim posted a black square on social media and wrote alongside it: "Words can not describe what I'm feeling. I have lost the most important person in my life and it happened so suddenly and unexpectedly. She was only 57.

"She was a warrior who had fought for every inch of her life. She didn't give me life once but twice, and everything I/we are is because of her.

“I have lost my home and I know nothing’s gonna ever feel the same. Life is unfair and I don't understand why her and why this way. I love you and I will see you again.”

Nadim added: "Her funeral is gone be soon... please come and show her the love, respect and prayers she deserves."

Born in Afghanistan, Nadim went on to play for Manchester City and PSG and made more than 100 appearances for Denmark.