Turkish carnage: Local club match between Goztepe & Altay ends in violence, goalkeeper attacked, watch video

A game between Goztepe and Altay in the Turkish first division has been suspended after a fan assaulted goalkeeper Ozan Evrim Ozenc with a corner flag.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 28, 2022, 12:23 PM IST
A shocking incident of violnece broke out inside the 25,000 capacity Gursel Aksel Stadium in Uckuyular on Sunday evening.

A Goztepe supporter ran onto the pitch and picked up the corner flag. He then sprinted towards the Altay goalkeeper Ozenc and smashed the corner flag across his back with serious force.

The fan was tackled to the ground by players and security as the goalkeeper surprised by the brazen attack scurried away.

Ozenc had to be taken to hospital after suffering a four-centimetre head wound reported by sportsbible. He is believed to be conscious following the incident.

All hell broke lose as fire crackers were fired from the Altay stands on to the Goztepe fans. Several fans were injured, many of them kids . The game was later suspended.

Ambulances entered the field to take away fans that were badly injured by the fire crackers.

