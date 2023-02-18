Turkey Earthquake: Former Chelsea footballer Christian Atsu found dead under rubble after 14 days

Footballer Christian Atsu was found dead under the rubble of his home in southern Turkey after last week's massive earthquake in the region, his agent has confirmed on Saturday.

Atsu had been missing since earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria on February 6. He had been misidentified and falsely reported as hospitalised last week.

A statement from the representative of Atsu, Nana Sechere, said: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well-wishers that sadly Christian Atsu's body was recovered this morning.

"My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support."

"I ask that whilst we make the necessary arrangements, that everyone would please respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time."

Atsu played for a handful of Premier League clubs including Chelsea, Bournemouth, Everton and Newcastle.

He joined Chelsea in 2013 before being sent on loan to Dutch club Vitesse.

