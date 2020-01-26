Tunisian Ons Jabeur becomes first Arab woman to reach Grand Slam quarter finals after defeating China's Wang Qiang

Unseeded Tunisian Ons Jabeur on Sunday became the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final as she defeated China's Wang Qiang in an Australian Open tie.

Jabeur fought back from a break down in the first set to win the contest 7-6 (7/4), 6-1. Jabeur, 25, is the highest-ranked Arab woman in history as she had reached a career-high 51 last year. "I'm really shaking right now, it's unbelievable. I can't describe how I feel," said Jabeur, who will become the first Arab woman to crack the top 50 when the new rankings come out next week.