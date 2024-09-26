'Tune DPL Mein Bhi Bowling Kari Thi Na?' KL Rahul & Rishabh Pant Involved In Funny Banter During Practice Session Ahead Of IND vs BAN 2nd Test; Video

KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India players Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, and KL Rahul shared a funny banter between them during the practice session in Kanpur ahead of the 2nd Test against Bangladesh, beginning on September 27, Friday. With Pant rolling his arms during the recent Delhi Premier League (DPL), Rahul reminded him of the same. A video of the same was posted by BCCI's official social media handle.

Pant was among the handful of India's top cricketers to partake in the inaugural season of DPL and Rahul reminded how the keeper-batter bowled in the tournament as he was seen doing the same during the practice session on Tuesday. Gill also joined the banter by claiming how Pant has given him a good practice.

Below is the video of the same:

Rishabh Pant slammed a sensational hundred in the second innings of the opening Test against Bangladesh:

Meanwhile, Pant made a magnificent comeback to the Test arena as he made scores of 39 and 109 in the opening game in Chennai. The keeper-batter was also sharp with his glovework behind the stumps as the hosts sparked a comeback from being 144/6 at one stage on day one to making an imposing 376 eventually.

Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball in the first innings with four wickets, while Ravichandran Ashwin, who made a three-figure score in the first innings, took six scalps in the fourth innings to fashion a 280-run victory.

India's squad for 2nd Test vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.