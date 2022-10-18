'Tummies are visible': Misbah ul Haq criticises Pakistan's team for poor fitness after crushing defeat in T20 World Cup warm-up

Former captain Misbah ul Haq has expressed unhappiness over Pakistan players’ fitness after Babar Azam-led side suffered a crushing six-wicket defeat to England in their T20 World Cup warm-up tie on Monday.

Misbah highlighted that some of the players are shape and are not taking the matter seriously.

England chased down Pakistan's total of 160-8 to win the match with 26 balls to spare,

Lack of focus

Misbah slammed the Pakistan team's trainer and revealed how some of the previous coaching staff left due to players not paying enough focus on their fitness.

"Clear cut, fitness issues are visible, Waqar left four times [as coach], I left once. Players like myself, Shoaib Malik, and Younis Khan were quite into fitness, and we used to push ourselves. Those who push others out of their limitations are not considered good trainers nor good coaches. Their tummies are visible; their lower are heavy and they can't move. The reason behind this is there has not been a single fitness test, there is no benchmark," Cricket Pakistan quoted Misbah as saying.

Misbah recalled how people responsible there would casually react every time he or any other former Pakistan cricketer would try and lay emphasis on player fitness.

Fitness, a joke

"Fitness test level during domestic season becomes a joke. We used to have arguments that we used to say that the standard used for the international level must be used for the domestic level as well. The responsible people at the domestic level always opposed us related to fitness."

Pakistan begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India this Sunday at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.