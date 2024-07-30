‘Tu Apna Best Dena, Main Apna Best Dungi’: Manu Bhaker Told Sarabjot Singh Before Winning Bronze At Paris Olympics

Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Indian shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh secured a bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The duo showcased resilience and composure, overcoming a slow start to defeat South Korea 16-10 in a thrilling match on Tuesday.

The contest began with the Indian pair on the back foot, losing the first series. However, Bhaker and Singh quickly regained their footing, displaying exceptional skill and teamwork. They took control by the third series, leading 4-2, and extended their advantage to 8-2 after five series. South Korea mounted a comeback attempt, narrowing the gap to 6-10 by the eighth series, but Bhaker and Singh remained unflinching.

The Indian shooters sealed the victory with a decisive 16-10 margin, securing India's second medal of the Games.

After the match, an elated Bhaker expressed her gratitude, saying, "I feel really proud and have a lot of gratitude. Thank you so much for all the blessings and love. We can only control what is in our hands. I had a chat with my father regarding this before coming here and decided we should keep fighting till the last shot," said to the broadcasters.

"There was a lot of pressure" - Sarabjot Singh

Sarabjot Singh, celebrating his first Olympic medal, echoed her sentiments. "It feels great. The game was tough, but we were glad we could do it. There was a lot of pressure, but the crowd was great," he said, acknowledging the support that spurred them on. The pair had entered the bronze medal match after finishing third in the qualifying round with a combined score of 580.

This bronze is a historic personal achievement for Bhaker, who became the first Indian to win multiple medals at a single Olympic Games. She had previously opened India's medal account in Paris with a bronze in the women's 10m air pistol event.