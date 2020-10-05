Sports

Updated on

Tsitsipas sets up Kublev showdown

By FPJ News Service

Top seed and 2016 champion Novak Djokovic faced his toughest test of the tournament so far
Top seed and 2016 champion Novak Djokovic faced his toughest test of the tournament so far
AFP

Paris

Stefanos Tsitsipas took down Bulgarian No.18 seed Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 7-6(9), 6-2 to become the first Greek, man or woman, in history to reach the Roland-Garros quarter-finals.

The 22-year-old Tsitsipas converted 3/12 break points and won 71 per cent of the points on both his first and second serve en route to a two-hour 26-minute victory.

The No.5 seed next has a rematch with Russian No.13 seed Andrey Rublev, who defeated Tsitsipas in the Hamburg final eight days ago.

Rublev battled for nearly four hours before leaping into the Roland-Garros quarter-finals for the first time in his career.

The former junior champion dug deep to extinguish the challenge of Hungarian Marton Fucsovics 6-7(4), 7-5, 6-4, 7-6(3).

Rublev is now on a nine-match winning streak and he's through to a second consecutive Grand Slam quarter-final, having reached the same stage at the US Open last month.

Petra Kvitova has returned to the Roland-Garros quarter-finals for the first time since 2012, thanks to a 6-2, 6-4 dismissal of China's Zhang Shuai in the opening match on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Monday.

The Czech No.7 seed next faces Germany's Laura Siegemund, who ousted Spaniard Paula Badosa 7-5, 6-2. Kvitova was broken while serving for the match at 6-2, 5-2 but did not waste her opportunity the second time around to book a spot in the last eight.

She improves to 4-2 in career meetings with the 39th-ranked Zhang and is now guaranteed a return to the top 10 in the world rankings.

Kvitova has now reached 13 Grand Slam quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Polish teenager Iga Swiatek punched her ticket to the doubles quarter-finals alongside her partner Nicole Melichar with a 6-3, 6-4 success over No.6 seeds Demi Schuurs and Kveta Peschke.

Swiatek stunned top seed Simona Halep on Sunday to reach the quarter-finals in singles.

Top seed and 2016 champion Novak Djokovic faced his toughest test of the tournament so far but still came through in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 over No.15 seed Karen Khachanov to reach the last eight in Paris for an 11th consecutive year.

(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in