Trouvaille for RR Ruia Gold Cup (Gr2)

Trouvaille has blossomed in the last three outings, and should come good in the Ramniwas Ramnarain Ruia Gold Cup, Grade 3 event on the tenth day of the Pune meeting to be held here on Thursday.

Sunderji trained gelding has shown marked improvement in his last three runs, with his career reeling off three runner-up finishes twice to Hunt For Gold whom he beat comfortably when they next met. It was followed by the Pune Derby and in the Indian 2000 Guineas (Gr1) after finishing a neck behind him in the SA Poonawalla Million (Gr3) earlier.

His only failure has been in the FD Wadia when he was out first time at Pune after a break of five months and that could have happened to anybody.

His victory in the Pune Derby (Gr1) was convincing and his fighting qualities resurfaced while notching up a hard fought win by a whisker in the Villoo Poonawalla Indian 2000 Guineas (Gr1) rallying splendidly to pip Alexei on the post in a humdinger. He is at the peak of his form and has been well-rested to renew his campaign as he takes on a small field of five for the RR Ruia Gold Cup (Gr2). Having beaten the entire line-up he faces in the Ruia Cup, it is indeed difficult to see beyond Trouvaille to land the spoils and raise his stocks as one of the top contenders for the fast approaching Indian Derby (Gr1).

First Race 2.30pm

Selections

1. The Anmol Preet Plate Div-1 (1000m): 1. Resolute (2), 2. Judy Blues Eyes (9), 3. Summer Air (4)

2. The Madras Race Club Trophy (1000m): 1. Intense (2), 2. Gazino (3), 3. La Magnifique (4)

3. The Vallabhdas H Adwalia Trophy (2000m0: 1. Moriseiki (3), 2. Tasman (7), 3. Justified (4)

4. The Perceived Value Plate (1200m): 1. Stick to the Plan (5), 2. Tristar (11), 3. Mount Olympus (6)

5. The Perceived Value Plate (1200m): 1. Benghazi (1), 2. Wind Whistler (3), 3. Seasons Greetings (8)

6. The Ramniwas Ramnarain Ruia Gold Cup (Gr.3; 2000m): 1. Trouvaille (4), 2. Daddy's Pride (1), 3. Victorious Sermon (5)

7. The Anmol Preet Plate Div-2 (1000m): 1. C'est L'Amour (1), 2. Gold Member (2), 3. Abraxas (3)

Day’s Best – Trouvaille (6-4)