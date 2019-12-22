Trouvaille best for Villoo Poonawalla Indian 2000 Guineas

Mumbai: With the suspense of the Indian 1000 Guineas (Gr1) done and dusted, another humdinger is up next in the form of the Villoo Pooonawalla Indian 2000 Guineas (Gr1) to make it a rousing weekend at the Mahalaxmi.

King Khalil's time of 0:57.11 seconds, which was set last year, is also at stake when the ten runners take on the starting gates on the 5h day of the Mumbai racing to be held at the Mahalakshmi race course today.

Standing tall among the ten runners is the gelding from SK Sunderjis yard Trouvaille. The race is as puzzling as the 1000 Guineas but the fancied bunch, a big one at that, is most likely to throw the winner.

Trouvaille, after his Pune Derby conquest comes right into the reckoning along with Sultan Suleiman. These two local challengers are strong contenders and lead the local brigade. Trouvaille has the edge having beaten Sultan Suleiman in the Derby and the subsequent loss of the Sultan to Juliette makes it difficult to pick over Trouvaille. But both merit consideration and are ready to give off their best.

Among the outstation contingent, Knight Templar gets my vote to do well. He won his last race impressively and has the potential to do well on this track. With the experienced David Allan to guide him, he comes forth as a formidable challenger.

First Race: 2.00pm

Selections:

1. The Satinello Trophy (1000m): 1. Peerless (11). 2. Del Mar (1), 3. Summer Air (4)

2. The P M Rungta Golden Sprint Stakes (1200m):

1. Headway (1). 2. Castilian (4), 3. En Sabah Nur (5).

3. The Gulamhusein Essaji Trophy (1600m): 1. Galloping Goldmine (2).2.Tudor Hall (5),3. Mishka's Pride (4).

4. The Ranjit V Bhat Memorial Gold Trophy (1600m): 1. Roberta (2). 2. Firvolous (1), 3. Pure Zinc (6).

5. The Faiz Jasdanwalla Trophy (1200m): 1. Rising Sun (4), 2. Decaprio (3), 3. Bikin Blower (2).

6 The Villoo Poonawalla Indian 2000 Guineas (Gr.1; 1600m): Trouvaille (8), 2. Knight Templar (3), 3. Sultan Suleiman (7).

7. The Simply Noble Trophy (1200M): 1. Majestical (3).2. Highland Woods (1),3. Royal Ace (8).