'Tredwell Misses': Harsha Bhogle's Commentary Prose As India Won The 2013 ICC Champions Trophy Etched Memories In Stone

Harsha Bhogle is widely recognised by die-hard fans for his unparalleled contribution to the game with his commentary prose. Commentators play a crucial role in providing viewers with an immersive experience, making them feel as though they are witnessing the action firsthand from the stadium itself. Regarding English cricket commentary, Harsha Bhogle's presence takes the broadcast to an entirely different level.

Over the years, Harsha Bhogle has delivered numerous memorable moments through his commentary. These instances have left a lasting impression on cricket enthusiasts, solidifying his status as a masterful commentator. One of those instances came during the 2013 Champions Trophy Final between India and England at Edgbaston.

Final over delirium

Entering the last over, India still had 15 runs to defend. Dhoni turned to Ravichandran Ashwin, who had taken 2 wickets for 6 runs in his previous three overs. The over began with a boundary off the second ball, followed by a single off the third ball.

The fourth and fifth balls resulted in 2 runs each. With England needing 6 runs off the final ball, left-handed James Tredwell faced Ashwin. Ashwin bowled a good length delivery on the off stump, and Tredwell swung hard but missed the ball.

No runs were scored, and the Indian team erupted in celebration. Dhoni danced with joy behind the wicket, while vice-captain Kohli uprooted the stumps, marking India's victory in the Champions Trophy.

While the team erupted in jubilation, Harsha called the moment doing justice to the delirium Indians fans went into.

"Tredwell misses, Dhoni misses but it doesn't matter. India wins the Champions Trophy as England capitulates, it was their game, England. MS Dhoni, well this was the one trophy he didn't have, he has got it now".

What sets Bhogle apart is his profound love for cricket and his extensive knowledge of the sport, despite never having played it professionally. His expertise shines through in his ability to capture a moment by telling a story. His clever use of prose while calling a sporting moment has etched memories into stone.