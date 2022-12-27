e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsTransfer talks: Liverpool reaches agreement with PSV Eindhoven to sign Netherlands international Cody Gakpo

Transfer talks: Liverpool reaches agreement with PSV Eindhoven to sign Netherlands international Cody Gakpo

PSV issued a statement on Monday announcing the agreement on their official website.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 10:51 AM IST
article-image
Twitter
Follow us on

Eindhoven [Netherlands]: England football club Liverpool has reached an agreement to sign Netherlands international Cody Gakpo from Dutch club PSV Eindhoven, announced the latter on Monday.

PSV issued a statement on Monday announcing the agreement on their official website.

"PSV and LFC have reached an agreement on the proposed transfer of Cody Gakpo. The 23-year-old attacker will leave for England imminently where he will be subjected to the necessary formalities ahead of the completion of the transfer," Sky Sports quoted the statement as saying.

Gakpo was great for the Netherlands in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He scored three goals in five appearances. The Netherlands were knocked out of the tournaments in the quarterfinal stage, losing to eventual champions Argentina on penalties in a highly-intense match.

Manchester United had earlier shown interest in Gakpo in the summer.

More firepower

Even before PSV had released the statement, it was understood that Liverpool was in talks with the club as they were looking forward to bringing another attacking player to the side after Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota suffered long-term injuries.

The transfer window will open on January first next year for England and Scotland clubs and if all the formalities are completed timely, Gakpo could make his debut for Liverpool on January 2.

Read Also
Watch: Lionel Messi's wife recreates Argentina captain's 'What are you looking at' rant from...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

AUS vs SA: The moment David Warner scores double ton in his 100th Test, watch

AUS vs SA: The moment David Warner scores double ton in his 100th Test, watch

Aus vs SA: David Warner scores double ton in his 100th Test, becomes only second batsmen to achieve...

Aus vs SA: David Warner scores double ton in his 100th Test, becomes only second batsmen to achieve...

Aus vs SA: David Warner scores 25th ton in 100th Test, netizens say 'Never write off a champion'...

Aus vs SA: David Warner scores 25th ton in 100th Test, netizens say 'Never write off a champion'...

Aus vs SA: Australian PM Anthony Albanese spotted doing commentary during 2nd Test, pic goes viral

Aus vs SA: Australian PM Anthony Albanese spotted doing commentary during 2nd Test, pic goes viral

WATCH: Eddie Nketiah scores beautiful goal in Arsenal's 3-1 win over West Ham

WATCH: Eddie Nketiah scores beautiful goal in Arsenal's 3-1 win over West Ham