Transfer talks: Liverpool reaches agreement with PSV Eindhoven to sign Netherlands international Cody Gakpo

Eindhoven [Netherlands]: England football club Liverpool has reached an agreement to sign Netherlands international Cody Gakpo from Dutch club PSV Eindhoven, announced the latter on Monday.

PSV issued a statement on Monday announcing the agreement on their official website.

"PSV and LFC have reached an agreement on the proposed transfer of Cody Gakpo. The 23-year-old attacker will leave for England imminently where he will be subjected to the necessary formalities ahead of the completion of the transfer," Sky Sports quoted the statement as saying.

Gakpo was great for the Netherlands in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He scored three goals in five appearances. The Netherlands were knocked out of the tournaments in the quarterfinal stage, losing to eventual champions Argentina on penalties in a highly-intense match.

Manchester United had earlier shown interest in Gakpo in the summer.

More firepower

Even before PSV had released the statement, it was understood that Liverpool was in talks with the club as they were looking forward to bringing another attacking player to the side after Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota suffered long-term injuries.

The transfer window will open on January first next year for England and Scotland clubs and if all the formalities are completed timely, Gakpo could make his debut for Liverpool on January 2.