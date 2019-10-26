Tracy Monis shines in Immaculate Conception win

Mumbai: Immaculate Conception, Borivali put up a determined display and managed to get the better of Bandra Packers ‘B’ by a fighting 1-0 margin in a Women’s Open quarter-final match of the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana’s 32nd Inter-Parish Football Tournament, played under floodlights at the WCG grounds.

In an evenly balanced and closely contested encounter striker Tracy Monis scored the all-important goal to secure Immaculate Conception’s victory and a passage to the penultimate round.

Later, in a Men’s last 16 round encounter, St. Blaise ‘B’, Amboli sent defending champion St. Gonsalo Garcia, Vasai crashing out by romping to a 3-1 victory. St. Blaise scored their goals through Harold Fernandes, Joel Fernandes and Jayesh Sutar, while St. Gonsalo Garcia scored one through Sriraj Nair.

Results:

Women Open (quarter-finals): Immaculate Conception, Borivali 1 (Tracy Monis) beat Bandra Packers ‘B’ 0.

Veterans Men (pre-quarter-finals): Immaculate Conception, Borivali 3 (E Andrews, Wilfred Fernandes, C Correa) beat Spartans FC 2 (Ralphson David, Apparao Chiman).

Men’s (pre-quarter-finals): Holy Cross ‘B’, Juhu 2 (Melvin Fernandes, Gilton Vaz) beat St. Joseph’s, Umerkhadi 1 (A Fernandes). St. Blaise ‘B’, Amboli 3 (Harold Fernandes, Joel Fernandes, Jayesh Sutar) beat St. Gonsalo Garcia, Vasai 1 (Sriraj Nair).