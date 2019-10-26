Tracy Monis shines in Immaculate Conception win

Mumbai: Immaculate Conception, Borivali put up a determined display and managed to get the better of Bandra Packers ‘B’ by a fighting 1-0 margin in a Women’s Open quarter-final match of the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana’s 32nd Inter-Parish Football Tournament, played under floodlights at the WCG grounds.
In an evenly balanced and closely contested encounter striker Tracy Monis scored the all-important goal to secure Immaculate Conception’s victory and a passage to the penultimate round.
Later, in a Men’s last 16 round encounter, St. Blaise ‘B’, Amboli sent defending champion St. Gonsalo Garcia, Vasai crashing out by romping to a 3-1 victory. St. Blaise scored their goals through Harold Fernandes, Joel Fernandes and Jayesh Sutar, while St. Gonsalo Garcia scored one through Sriraj Nair.
Results:
Women Open (quarter-finals): Immaculate Conception, Borivali 1 (Tracy Monis) beat Bandra Packers ‘B’ 0.
Veterans Men (pre-quarter-finals): Immaculate Conception, Borivali 3 (E Andrews, Wilfred Fernandes, C Correa) beat Spartans FC 2 (Ralphson David, Apparao Chiman).
Men’s (pre-quarter-finals): Holy Cross ‘B’, Juhu 2 (Melvin Fernandes, Gilton Vaz) beat St. Joseph’s, Umerkhadi 1 (A Fernandes). St. Blaise ‘B’, Amboli 3 (Harold Fernandes, Joel Fernandes, Jayesh Sutar) beat St. Gonsalo Garcia, Vasai 1 (Sriraj Nair).
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)