TPL gears up for its 3rd season

Mumbai

The Tennis Premier League (TPL), which is held amidst much fanfare each year is prepping for its third season. With team owners like Leander Paes, Sonali Bendre, Rakul Preet Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari and Divya Khosla Kumar backing the league, the next season will see a host of exciting changes, which will be announced as soon as the lockdown is eased.

The TPL will see the top players of India in action and despite the COVID - 19 pandemic, the founders of the League, Kunal Thakkur and Mrunal Jain are optimistic about getting through this crisis. " I have been in touch with many players and they are finding it difficult to sustain in these troubled times due to lack of international tournaments. We want to do the best we can for the sportsmen of our country including the wheelchair players, who are an integral part of our League," said Kunal.

Mrunal further adds, "We are very lucky to have such supportive franchise owners and also the full support of Hemant Nair, Secretary, Celebration Sports club. The plan is to give an advance to each player of the League as soon as possible. We also intend to donate the registration fees to the coaches across India."

The TPL, which is based on a very sustainable model will be announced as per the Government directives keeping in mind the safety and well being of all the people involved.