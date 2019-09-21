Sports

Updated on

Tottenham shocks Spurs by 2-1 win in Champions League

By Agencies

Tottenham's Serge Aurier celebrates before the goal he scored was disallowed after a VAR decision during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the King Power Stadium in England on Sept. 21, 2019
Tottenham's Serge Aurier celebrates before the goal he scored was disallowed after a VAR decision during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the King Power Stadium in England on Sept. 21, 2019
AP/PTI Photo

Leicester: Tottenham's long wait for an away win in the Premier League continued as Leicester came from behind to beat last season's Champions League finalists 2-1 at the King Power on Saturday.

Harry Kane's great improvisation handed Spurs a first-half lead and Mauricio Pochettino's men thought they had doubled that advantage when Serge Aurier fired home.

However, the goal was ruled out by the finest of margins for offside after a VAR review and Leicester compounded Spurs' pain by equalising two minutes later through Ricardo Pereira.

