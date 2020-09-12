Tottenham Hotspur Women sign USA striker Alex Morgan

Tottenham Hotspur Women have signed two-time FIFA Women's World Cup winner striker Alex Morgan for the 2020/21 Women's Super League season on Saturday.

One of the biggest names in women's football, the 31-year-old has won a host of team and international honours, contributing numerous goals and assists during a glittering career to date.

She began her professional playing career with Western New York Flash, where she was drafted number one overall in the 2011 Women's Professional Soccer (WPS) Draft and won the WPS Championship title, before enjoying spells at Seattle Sounders and Portland Thorns, winning the inaugural National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) title with the latter side in 2013.

She joined Orlando Pride in 2016 before going on loan to Division 1 Feminine side Olympique Lyonnais, where she won the treble in 2017 - the UEFA Women's Champions League, French Cup, and league titles.

An experienced international player with 169 caps and 107 goals for her country. Morgan won a gold medal with the USA national team at the London 2012 Olympics and two consecutive FIFA Women's World Cups in 2015 and 2019.

Among her individual achievements in the game, she collected an ESPY award for Best Female Athlete in 2019, was twice named US Soccer Athlete of the Year (2012, 2018), is a four-time CONCACAF Player of the Year (2013, 2016, 2017, 2018), made the FIFPro World 11 in 2016, 2017 and 2019, was named in the USWNT All-Time Best XI in 2013 and finished in third place at the 2019 Ballon d'Or awards.