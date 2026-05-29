'Toss Fixing': Huge Blunder During RR Vs GT Toss; Angry Shubman Gill Says, 'I Won First' | X

Probably for the first time in IPL tournament history a toss was done twice due to an unexpected confusion as the match referee, Prakash Bhatt, failed to hear Parag's call correctly in the first go, Gujarat Titans captain, Shubman Gill almost made his way as he thought he won the toss, but the match referee barged in and the toss had to be re-done.

Rajasthan Royals finally won the toss and opted to bat first. Shubman Gill in his speech clearly mentioned that, 'I won the toss in the first go.' As soon as the videos of the same circulated on social media, netizens are now alleging that the entire scene was 'fixed' than a genuine confusion.

Let us know! 👂

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One user wrote, "Almost a rigged toss in favour of gt and fortunately they spinned it again."Daylight robbery at toss gt had won the toss but the spin the toss again

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another user commented, "Daylight robbery at toss gt had won the toss but the spin the toss again."