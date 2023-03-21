 TOPS approves Bajrang, Vinesh's requests to train in Kyrgyzstan, Poland respectively
Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) has approved wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat's request for an International training camp in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, and Spala (Poland) respectively.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 03:33 PM IST
The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) has approved wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat's request for an international training camp in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, and Spala, (Poland) respectively. While Bajrang requested to train in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, for 16 days, Vinesh requested to train at the Olympic Preparation Center in Spala, (Poland) for 11 days.

TOPS to cover all expenses

The financial assistance will cover athletes' air tickets, camp expenses, including the cost of training, boarding, and lodging, and miscellaneous costs such as airport transfers, insurance and internal travel, out of pocket allowance among other expenses.

TOPS will also cover expenses for Vinesh's sparring partner - Sangeeta Phogat, physiotherapist Ashwini Jeevan Patil and Bajrang's coach, Sujeet Maan; and Kaazi Kiron Mustafa Hasan, a strength and conditioning expert.

Organising a national camp

Meanwhile, based on the selection trials conducted by the Oversight Committee for Wrestling, a national coaching camp would also be held for the Indian Wrestling team (FS/GR/WW) for participation in the upcoming Senior Asian Championship 2023.

The National Camp has been planned to be held at Sports Authority of India's (SAI) Sonipat Regional Centre from March 22 to March 8, 2023, and would have, among others, 108 wrestlers.

These 108 wrestlers (36 WW 33GR 39 FS wrestlers) would also include men's freestyle and Greco roman wrestlers who are already training at SAI Sonepat.

