Top Sports Events on TV in India on February 28, 2020

Here is the list of sports events that will be telecast on your TV screens on February 28, Friday. Match Timings and Channels of the event are mentioned below.
06.30: NBA; Indiana vs Portland; Sony Ten 1
09.00: NBA; Golden State vs LA Lakers; Sony Ten 1
09.00: ICC Women's T20 WC; SA vs Tha; Star Sports 2
10.00: Khelo India University Games; Star Sports 1
10.00: FIH Men's Pro League; NZ vs Arg; Star Sports Select 2
13.00: ICC Cricket T20 WC; Eng vs Pak; Star Sports 2
18.30: ATP 500 Dubai Tennis; Sony ESPN
