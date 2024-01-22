Top Seeded Sachin Kshatriya Seals Comfortable Win, Pawan Singh Shocks Dasri Prasad

Representative Image

Top seed Sachin Kshatriya scored a comfortable win against unseeded Atul Patil posting a straight games 21-11, 21-12 victory in a Men 35 pre-quarter-final match of the Yonex-Sunrise Maharashtra Veteran State Badminton Championship 2024, played at the Bombay Gymkhana courts on Monday.

However, unseeded Pawan Singh scored a shock win against second seed Dasri Prasad cruising to a 21-5, 21-11 win to advance to the quarter-finals.

Aditya Kale triumphed over Ritesh Anantwar in two closely contested matches, securing victory in a grueling three-game battle with scores of 21-11, 18-21, and 21-16, all within a span of 52 minutes. Meanwhile, Vipin Johnson faced a challenging encounter with Sivan Sankar, ultimately overcoming the struggle to clinch a 21-7, 16-21, 21-6 triumph.

In the women's 35 quarter-final showdowns, the top-seeded players, Deepti Purohit and Tejasvi Pilankar, showcased their dominance to advance to the semi-finals. Deepti, the number one seed, effortlessly dispatched Priyanka Modi with scores of 21-9, 21-7, while the second seed, Tejasvi Pilankar, secured a victory over Rima Jain with scores of 21-9, 21-19.

Additional notable matches included Smita Salgaonkar's 21-15, 21-15 victory over Shubhada Patil and Poonam Gandhe's commanding performance, outplaying Shalini Chauhan with a decisive 21-6, 21-4 win.

Brief results:

Men 35 (pre-quarter-finals): 1-S Kshatriya bt A Patil 21-11, 21-12; C Done bt R Singh 21-15, 21-13; V Johnson bt S Sankar 21-7, 16-21, 21-6; C Jadhav bt H Vanju 21-5, 21-5; A Kale bt R Anantwar 21-11, 18-21, 21-16; P Singh bt 2-D Prasad 21-5, 21-11; S Gupta bt S Rai 21-14, 21-16; N D'Sa bt A Saboo 21-16, 21-10.

Men 40: N Bali bt H Malhotra 21-16, 21-9; S Agrawal bt M Rane 21-18, 21-17; T Mulay bt R Athalye 21-14, 21-15; V Nair bt K Fulekar 21-15, 21-13; S Rasaniya bt A Raut 21-8, 21-6; A Dudave W/o N Kolhatkar; 2- D Jaitly bt C Lewis 21-5, 21-14; R Pethare bt K Shah 21-10, 21-14.

Women 35 (quarter-finals): 1-D Purohit bt P Modi 21-9, 21-7; S Salgaonkar bt S Patil 21-15, 21-15; P Gandhe bt S Chauhan 21-6, 21-4; 2-T Pilankar bt R Jain 21-9, 21-19.