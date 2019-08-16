Top seed Paarth Ambani braves injury, moves ahead

Mumbai: Top seed Paarth Ambani of Maharashtra braved Injury to bring down his unseeded state mate Prakash Aujhi 11-1, 11-3, 11-7 in his opening round of the boys U-15 category at the Bombay Gymkhana

Western Slam (Junior) organised under the aegis of SRFI and Maharashtra Squash Rackets Association, sponsored by JSW, Raheja Corp, Shoppers Stop, Indospace Logistics and played at the Bombay Gymkhana Squash Courts on Thursday.

Paarth, who was fresh from a tournament win last week was raring to go despite a fracture in the left hand which he picked up in the previous tournament.

Despite being at a slight disadvantage, Paarth made short work of the unseeded Prakash on his way to an 11-1, 11-3, 11-7 straight games victory.

Seeds fell by the wayside in the boys under-17 as four ranked players were shown the doors.

Aryan Lunkad of Maharashtra dominated his statemate Krushna Darvada who is seeded [17/32] 11-9, 11-7, 11-4 while Vishnu Darvada and Arjun Shigavan fought hard to defeat Aditya Raj and Siddharth to advance to the 2nd round.

Results

Boy U-15: P Ambani [1] bt P Aujhi 11-1, 11-3, 11-7; R Samant [2] bt A Singh 11-2, 11-1, 11-1; A Gill [5/8] bt MRao 11-3, 11-3, 11-4; A Mehta bt A Roy [17/32] 9-11, 11-3, 11-2, 11-5; R Shingava bt K Dembla [17/32] 12-10, 11-7, 11-5; V Bais [17/32] bt V Shah 11-1, 11-1, 11-3; H Kohli [9/16] bt N Pushp 11-1, 11-2, 11-2; A Kancharla [9/16] bt A Joshi 11-2, 11-3, 11-2; Undre-17: A Lunkad bt K Darvada [17/32] 11-9, 11-7, 11-4; V Darvada bt A Raj [17/32] 4-11, 11-9, 8-11, 11-8, 11-6; A Khetan [17/32] bt P Nirguda 11-4, 11-8, 6-11, 11-5; Arjun Shigavan bt Siddharth A [17/32] 11-5, 9-11, 11-6, 11-7; H Alzaatari bt K Bathija [17/32] 11-1, 11-6, 11-1; P Deb [17/32] bt U Rao 11-5, 11-4, 11-5; M Mody [17/32] bt A Saxena 11-8, 11-3, 8-11, 11-2.